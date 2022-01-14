BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) vs. Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ballston Spa Bancorp and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BancFirst pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 33.61% 14.85% 1.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BancFirst $464.34 million 5.32 $99.59 million $4.94 15.36

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

BancFirst beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks; Community Banks; Pegasus Bank; Other Financial Services; and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance.

