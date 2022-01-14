Wedbush Comments on Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

