Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

