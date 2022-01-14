American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.