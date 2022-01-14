TransAlta Renewables Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. CSFB decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.55.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.71. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

