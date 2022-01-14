Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.53. Teekay shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 931,887 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teekay by 415.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

