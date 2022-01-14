Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.46

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $16.64. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 28,234 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

