Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.46

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $16.64. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 28,234 shares traded.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
