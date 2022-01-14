Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Hold

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCW. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

MCW opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.