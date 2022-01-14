Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

