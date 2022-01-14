iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 389.3% in December

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 389.3% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $0.17 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

