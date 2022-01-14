iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 389.3% in December

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 389.3% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $0.17 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About iAnthus Capital
