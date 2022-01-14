ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.60 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.60 ($18.86) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €14.61 ($16.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

