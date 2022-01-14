Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($15.99).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €17.65 ($20.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of €17.58 ($19.98).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

