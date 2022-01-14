UBS Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.92 ($149.91).

EPA:AIR opened at €117.30 ($133.30) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is €110.33 and its 200-day moving average is €112.08.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

