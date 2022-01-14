Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCHN opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

