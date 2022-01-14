Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €830.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €802.08 ($911.46).

KER opened at €685.90 ($779.43) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €696.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €693.96. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

