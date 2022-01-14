Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Lowered by Analyst

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of CG opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

