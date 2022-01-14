William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.