Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

