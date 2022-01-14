CIBC Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $51.13.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

