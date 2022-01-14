Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

EVLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $298.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

