Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,078.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tesla hit a milestone in third-quarter 2021, with gross auto margins attaining a record high. The company has also started making progress at ramping up volumes of Models S and X. With China being the biggest electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects. In addition to increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. However, the company’s high research and development (R&D) and operating costs raise concerns. Further, Tesla is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. Amid the supply chain woes, Tesla has been pushing the production and delivery timelines for its vehicles, which is acting as a spoiler. Thus, Tesla is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,031.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,061.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.19. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

