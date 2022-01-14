Truist Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Truist from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.51.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 44,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.