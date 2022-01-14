TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 320 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday. raised their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TGL opened at GBX 232 ($3.15) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £168.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.82.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

