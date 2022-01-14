Bank of America Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

