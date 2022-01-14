Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $32.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

HLMAF stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. Halma has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

