Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given New €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

