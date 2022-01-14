Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the fourth quarter have been decreasing over the past month. It benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. It is also committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, the Advanced Materials unit remains exposed to softness in the aerospace market. The company is also facing challenges in automotive due to the chip shortage. Higher raw material costs are also likely to weigh on its margins.”

1/11/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

12/15/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/16/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

