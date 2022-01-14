Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.31.

T stock opened at C$29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.67. The company has a market cap of C$40.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$30.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

