Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading Down 5.5%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.43 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.43 ($0.25). 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.75.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

