Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.64). 38,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.40 ($0.60).

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.81. The stock has a market cap of £21.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.22.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.