Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Expands By 407.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 407.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

