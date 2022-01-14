Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

