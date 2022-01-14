Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Down 6.5%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20. 2,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 4.52% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

