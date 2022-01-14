Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $102.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.