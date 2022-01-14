Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Decreased by Analyst

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

