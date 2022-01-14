Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 49,820 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

