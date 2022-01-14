Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.25. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE:SPB opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

