Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $360,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $591,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $304,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

