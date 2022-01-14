Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

OCGN stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,769 shares of company stock worth $8,341,151. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

