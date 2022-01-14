Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.