Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.