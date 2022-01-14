Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $69.91 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $69.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $66.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $17.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $22.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $79.27 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.17 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$743.57.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$639.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$586.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$554.19. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$440.75 and a 12 month high of C$646.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.