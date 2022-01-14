Aptiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the average daily volume of 1,225 call options.

Aptiv stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

