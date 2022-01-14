Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Healthcare Trust of America Call Options (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 85,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,910% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,249 call options.

HTA stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

