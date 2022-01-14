iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27. Approximately 897,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,885,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.