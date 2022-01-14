Cormark Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

ERO stock opened at C$16.20 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$16.09 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.65.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

