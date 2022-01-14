Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.79.

HBM opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

