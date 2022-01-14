Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

IVN opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

