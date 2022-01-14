Cormark Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

Shares of LUG opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

