Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calibre Mining (CXB)

Calibre Mining (CVE: CXB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Calibre Mining was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

1/11/2022 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

1/7/2022 – Calibre Mining was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.